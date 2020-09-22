Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Receives $26.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

SJR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 300,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

