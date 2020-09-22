SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a market cap of $439,071.34 and approximately $22.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,553.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.49 or 0.03283247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.92 or 0.02064918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00423370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00878485 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00047336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00508909 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

