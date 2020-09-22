Shivom (OMX) Market Cap Reaches $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.15 or 0.04445036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

