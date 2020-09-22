Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCVL. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $520.47 million, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,222.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.