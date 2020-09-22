Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,815 ($36.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,129.17 ($40.89).

Shares of WTB stock traded down GBX 91 ($1.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,109 ($27.56). 928,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,393.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,551.36. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,551.15 ($20.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,514 ($58.98). The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total transaction of £40,553.76 ($52,990.67).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

