Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

Shares of LON:BAG traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 372.50 ($4.87). The stock had a trading volume of 112,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,312. A.G. Barr has a 12 month low of GBX 369.50 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 641.18 ($8.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 412.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.59. The company has a market cap of $417.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

