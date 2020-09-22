Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 52,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 115,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a P/E ratio of 149.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Shotspotter by 2.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

