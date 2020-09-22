ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $12,838.93 and $72.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00227935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01474959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00187158 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.