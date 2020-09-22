SIBCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $421,282.90 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $421,282.90 and $1,097.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,544.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.65 or 0.03277960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.02064353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00422812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00877700 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00508067 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,684,647 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

