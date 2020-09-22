Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $317,086.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,413.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $646,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $5,759,843. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 263,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

