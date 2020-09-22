SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of SILV opened at $9.42 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

