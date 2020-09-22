SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of SINA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -129.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SINA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in SINA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SINA by 58.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in SINA during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

