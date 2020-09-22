Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of SBGI opened at $20.19 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,147,884 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,193,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 83,070.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 339,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 338,926 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

