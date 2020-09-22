SingularDTV (SNGLS) 1-Day Volume Hits $92,855.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $92,855.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.04404725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034268 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

