SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.43 and last traded at $119.15. 302,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 393,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $44,961,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,318. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 75.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

