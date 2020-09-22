Smart Global (SGH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ: SGH) in the last few weeks:

9/18/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

9/17/2020 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2020 – Smart Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

9/2/2020 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/20/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

8/7/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,001. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $626.68 million, a P/E ratio of -202.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smart Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Smart Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 5,560.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

