Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 32,564,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 29,000,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $267,537.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,546,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,550,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,547,084 shares of company stock valued at $101,322,891.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,687,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

