Snovian.Space Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $985,238.22 and approximately $1,433.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 366,100,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,124,445 tokens. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

