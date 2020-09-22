SnowGem Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $184,476.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003216 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,567,980 coins and its circulating supply is 28,490,888 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.