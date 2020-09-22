Social Activity Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $26,614.42 and $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00080878 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000435 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00113230 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

