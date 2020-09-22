Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.89. Social Reality shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Social Reality in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Social Reality Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Social Reality Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

