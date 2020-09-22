Social Send Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Social Send has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $160,495.07 and $4.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025068 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003520 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003679 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000434 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

