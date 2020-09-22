Sociall (SCL) Trading 36% Lower This Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Sociall has a market capitalization of $186,302.56 and $20.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sociall Profile

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

