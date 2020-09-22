Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Receives $95.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

SNE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,376. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

