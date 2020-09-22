Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 10.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.78. 60,148,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 27,348,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

