Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $22.84. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 25 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Funke bought 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $26,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,496. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

