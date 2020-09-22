Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $87.45.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $295.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.29 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southside Bancshares stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

