Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $603.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post sales of $603.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.66 million to $626.64 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $636.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,338. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 9,756,747 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after buying an additional 7,908,826 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 101.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

