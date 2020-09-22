SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.97. 2,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.60% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

