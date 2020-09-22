Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Stock Price Down 20%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 218,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 415,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

