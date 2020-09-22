Spiking Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $111,309.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spiking has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.04408610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

SPIKE is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

