Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

SR stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Spire by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Spire by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

