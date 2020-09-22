Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPLK. JMP Securities began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Splunk stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day moving average is $170.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,618 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,374,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $64,390,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,574,000 after acquiring an additional 278,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

