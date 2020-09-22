SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.