SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $51.99. 740,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 179,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -17.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 446,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 256,261 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 146,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

