Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc (TSE:SRHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Sprott Resource shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Sprott Resource Company Profile (TSE:SRHI)

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. It operates through two segments, the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. The company's main asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

