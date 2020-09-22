SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 434.29 ($5.67).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of LON:SSPG traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 181.60 ($2.37). 2,021,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,023. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.86.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

