SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.68.

SSRM stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SSR Mining by 54.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

