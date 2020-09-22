StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $503,671.40

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00008869 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $503,671.40 and $135,051.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01455513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00182547 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

