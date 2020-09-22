Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 735,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after buying an additional 685,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

