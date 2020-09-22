Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $6.54 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.32 million, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

