Startcoin (START) Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $103,999.49 and approximately $11.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Startcoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.