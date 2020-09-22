STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00011029 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tokens.net, DDEX and OKCoin. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $37.00 million and $968,172.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.04432619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDCM, Tokens.net, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKCoin, Kyber Network and DSX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

