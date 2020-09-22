Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 167,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,797 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

