Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 82,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.58. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

