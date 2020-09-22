Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00009210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $18,169.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,525.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.23 or 0.02063832 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001512 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00719508 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,918,256 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

