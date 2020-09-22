Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,494 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 913 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $15,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 523,378 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,578,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 255,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 1,726.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 181,455 shares during the period.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Shares of AXU stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,187. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.