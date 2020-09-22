Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $27.00 at Truist

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target lifted by Truist from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Store Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $26.42 on Friday. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,946,000 after buying an additional 933,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Store Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

