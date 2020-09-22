Storm Hits 1-Day Volume of $365,316.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Coinnest and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00230498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00084251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.01406306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00185412 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Upbit, Coinrail, Coinnest, YoBit, Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

