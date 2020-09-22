STPT (STPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.03 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One STPT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01455513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00182547 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for STPT is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

